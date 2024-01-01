Fijian dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert FJD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
24,994.60 etb

1.000 FJD = 24.99 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7921.5310.9211.34483.2010.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0810.0490.0724.4280.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.27210.6020.87754.3340.5140.886
1 EUR1.08520.3981.66211.45890.3110.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 FJD24.99460 ETB
5 FJD124.97300 ETB
10 FJD249.94600 ETB
20 FJD499.89200 ETB
50 FJD1,249.73000 ETB
100 FJD2,499.46000 ETB
250 FJD6,248.65000 ETB
500 FJD12,497.30000 ETB
1000 FJD24,994.60000 ETB
2000 FJD49,989.20000 ETB
5000 FJD124,973.00000 ETB
10000 FJD249,946.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Fijian Dollar
1 ETB0.04001 FJD
5 ETB0.20004 FJD
10 ETB0.40009 FJD
20 ETB0.80017 FJD
50 ETB2.00044 FJD
100 ETB4.00087 FJD
250 ETB10.00218 FJD
500 ETB20.00435 FJD
1000 ETB40.00870 FJD
2000 ETB80.01740 FJD
5000 ETB200.04350 FJD
10000 ETB400.08700 FJD