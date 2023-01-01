1 Fijian dollar to Ethiopian birrs

Convert FJD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
25.05 etb

1.00000 FJD = 25.05070 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.80851.524270.91711.341183.3320.7977981.3696
1 ZAR0.053167510.08104180.04875960.07130294.430550.04241690.0728181
1 AUD0.6560512.339310.601660.87982954.670.5233950.898526
1 EUR1.090420.50881.6620711.4623490.86520.86991.49341

How to convert Fijian dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 FJD25.05070 ETB
5 FJD125.25350 ETB
10 FJD250.50700 ETB
20 FJD501.01400 ETB
50 FJD1252.53500 ETB
100 FJD2505.07000 ETB
250 FJD6262.67500 ETB
500 FJD12525.35000 ETB
1000 FJD25050.70000 ETB
2000 FJD50101.40000 ETB
5000 FJD125253.50000 ETB
10000 FJD250507.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Fijian Dollar
1 ETB0.03992 FJD
5 ETB0.19960 FJD
10 ETB0.39919 FJD
20 ETB0.79838 FJD
50 ETB1.99595 FJD
100 ETB3.99190 FJD
250 ETB9.97975 FJD
500 ETB19.95950 FJD
1000 ETB39.91900 FJD
2000 ETB79.83800 FJD
5000 ETB199.59500 FJD
10000 ETB399.19000 FJD