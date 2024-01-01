Fijian dollars to Namibian dollars today

Convert FJD to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
8,276.08 nad

1.000 FJD = 8.276 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.311.4731.6620.96718.224
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7431.7251.9461.13321.338
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3571.5320.89116.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 FJD8.27608 NAD
5 FJD41.38040 NAD
10 FJD82.76080 NAD
20 FJD165.52160 NAD
50 FJD413.80400 NAD
100 FJD827.60800 NAD
250 FJD2,069.02000 NAD
500 FJD4,138.04000 NAD
1000 FJD8,276.08000 NAD
2000 FJD16,552.16000 NAD
5000 FJD41,380.40000 NAD
10000 FJD82,760.80000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NAD0.12083 FJD
5 NAD0.60415 FJD
10 NAD1.20830 FJD
20 NAD2.41660 FJD
50 NAD6.04150 FJD
100 NAD12.08300 FJD
250 NAD30.20750 FJD
500 NAD60.41500 FJD
1000 NAD120.83000 FJD
2000 NAD241.66000 FJD
5000 NAD604.15000 FJD
10000 NAD1,208.30000 FJD