5 Fijian dollars to Namibian dollars

Convert FJD to NAD at the real exchange rate

5 fjd
41.43 nad

1.00000 FJD = 8.28667 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090590.87521.493551.662470.9645518.7459
1 GBP1.1494311.25345104.4541.716731.910891.1086821.5471
1 USD0.9170.797798183.33351.36961.524510.884517.1902
1 INR0.01100410.009573560.01210.01643520.0182940.0106140.206282

How to convert Fijian dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 FJD8.28667 NAD
5 FJD41.43335 NAD
10 FJD82.86670 NAD
20 FJD165.73340 NAD
50 FJD414.33350 NAD
100 FJD828.66700 NAD
250 FJD2071.66750 NAD
500 FJD4143.33500 NAD
1000 FJD8286.67000 NAD
2000 FJD16573.34000 NAD
5000 FJD41433.35000 NAD
10000 FJD82866.70000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NAD0.12068 FJD
5 NAD0.60338 FJD
10 NAD1.20676 FJD
20 NAD2.41352 FJD
50 NAD6.03380 FJD
100 NAD12.06760 FJD
250 NAD30.16900 FJD
500 NAD60.33800 FJD
1000 NAD120.67600 FJD
2000 NAD241.35200 FJD
5000 NAD603.38000 FJD
10000 NAD1206.76000 FJD