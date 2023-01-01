10 Namibian dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert NAD to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 nad
1.19 fjd

1.00000 NAD = 0.11908 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NAD0.11908 FJD
5 NAD0.59537 FJD
10 NAD1.19075 FJD
20 NAD2.38150 FJD
50 NAD5.95375 FJD
100 NAD11.90750 FJD
250 NAD29.76875 FJD
500 NAD59.53750 FJD
1000 NAD119.07500 FJD
2000 NAD238.15000 FJD
5000 NAD595.37500 FJD
10000 NAD1190.75000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 FJD8.39810 NAD
5 FJD41.99050 NAD
10 FJD83.98100 NAD
20 FJD167.96200 NAD
50 FJD419.90500 NAD
100 FJD839.81000 NAD
250 FJD2099.52500 NAD
500 FJD4199.05000 NAD
1000 FJD8398.10000 NAD
2000 FJD16796.20000 NAD
5000 FJD41990.50000 NAD
10000 FJD83981.00000 NAD