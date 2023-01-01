1 thousand Fijian dollars to Namibian dollars

Convert FJD to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
8,387.65 nad

1.00000 FJD = 8.38765 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090590.87521.493551.662470.964318.7448
1 GBP1.1495611.2536104.4671.716931.911121.1085221.5484
1 USD0.9170.797703183.33351.36961.524510.884317.1892
1 INR0.01100410.009572410.01210.01643520.0182940.01061160.20627

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 FJD8.38765 NAD
5 FJD41.93825 NAD
10 FJD83.87650 NAD
20 FJD167.75300 NAD
50 FJD419.38250 NAD
100 FJD838.76500 NAD
250 FJD2096.91250 NAD
500 FJD4193.82500 NAD
1000 FJD8387.65000 NAD
2000 FJD16775.30000 NAD
5000 FJD41938.25000 NAD
10000 FJD83876.50000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NAD0.11922 FJD
5 NAD0.59611 FJD
10 NAD1.19223 FJD
20 NAD2.38446 FJD
50 NAD5.96115 FJD
100 NAD11.92230 FJD
250 NAD29.80575 FJD
500 NAD59.61150 FJD
1000 NAD119.22300 FJD
2000 NAD238.44600 FJD
5000 NAD596.11500 FJD
10000 NAD1192.23000 FJD