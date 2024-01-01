Fijian dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert FJD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
67,518.10 jmd

1.000 FJD = 67.52 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3181.4731.6620.96718.22
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7391.7251.9461.13221.33
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3571.5310.89116.784
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 FJD67.51810 JMD
5 FJD337.59050 JMD
10 FJD675.18100 JMD
20 FJD1,350.36200 JMD
50 FJD3,375.90500 JMD
100 FJD6,751.81000 JMD
250 FJD16,879.52500 JMD
500 FJD33,759.05000 JMD
1000 FJD67,518.10000 JMD
2000 FJD135,036.20000 JMD
5000 FJD337,590.50000 JMD
10000 FJD675,181.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 JMD0.01481 FJD
5 JMD0.07405 FJD
10 JMD0.14811 FJD
20 JMD0.29622 FJD
50 JMD0.74055 FJD
100 JMD1.48109 FJD
250 JMD3.70273 FJD
500 JMD7.40545 FJD
1000 JMD14.81090 FJD
2000 JMD29.62180 FJD
5000 JMD74.05450 FJD
10000 JMD148.10900 FJD