Fijian dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert FJD to JMD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = J$70.08 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 FJD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71.835371.8353
Low69.999668.3947
Average70.861270.2317
Change-0.98%1.74%
View full history

1 FJD to JMD stats

The performance of FJD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.8353 and a 30 day low of 69.9996. This means the 30 day average was 70.8612. The change for FJD to JMD was -0.98.

The performance of FJD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.8353 and a 90 day low of 68.3947. This means the 90 day average was 70.2317. The change for FJD to JMD was 1.74.

Track market ratesView FJD to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8621.5080.9281.32384.0780.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7070.0430.077
1 AUD0.66311.84210.6150.87755.740.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2531.62611.42690.6240.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 FJD70.08210 JMD
5 FJD350.41050 JMD
10 FJD700.82100 JMD
20 FJD1,401.64200 JMD
50 FJD3,504.10500 JMD
100 FJD7,008.21000 JMD
250 FJD17,520.52500 JMD
500 FJD35,041.05000 JMD
1000 FJD70,082.10000 JMD
2000 FJD140,164.20000 JMD
5000 FJD350,410.50000 JMD
10000 FJD700,821.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 JMD0.01427 FJD
5 JMD0.07135 FJD
10 JMD0.14269 FJD
20 JMD0.28538 FJD
50 JMD0.71345 FJD
100 JMD1.42690 FJD
250 JMD3.56725 FJD
500 JMD7.13450 FJD
1000 JMD14.26900 FJD
2000 JMD28.53800 FJD
5000 JMD71.34500 FJD
10000 JMD142.69000 FJD