500 Fijian dollars to Jamaican dollars
Convert FJD to JMD at the real exchange rate
FJD to JMD conversion chart
1 FJD = 70.08210 JMD
0
|1 FJD to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|71.8353
|71.8353
|Low
|69.9996
|68.3947
|Average
|70.8612
|70.2317
|Change
|-0.98%
|1.74%
|View full history
1 FJD to JMD stats
The performance of FJD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.8353 and a 30 day low of 69.9996. This means the 30 day average was 70.8612. The change for FJD to JMD was -0.98.
The performance of FJD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.8353 and a 90 day low of 68.3947. This means the 90 day average was 70.2317. The change for FJD to JMD was 1.74.
|Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
|1 FJD
|70.08210 JMD
|5 FJD
|350.41050 JMD
|10 FJD
|700.82100 JMD
|20 FJD
|1,401.64200 JMD
|50 FJD
|3,504.10500 JMD
|100 FJD
|7,008.21000 JMD
|250 FJD
|17,520.52500 JMD
|500 FJD
|35,041.05000 JMD
|1000 FJD
|70,082.10000 JMD
|2000 FJD
|140,164.20000 JMD
|5000 FJD
|350,410.50000 JMD
|10000 FJD
|700,821.00000 JMD