Fijian dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert FJD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
392.11 chf

1.000 FJD = 0.3921 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.7851.5310.9211.34483.1970.7871.357
1 ZAR0.05310.0820.0490.0724.4290.0420.072
1 AUD0.65312.26910.6020.87854.3360.5140.886
1 EUR1.08620.3921.66211.45990.3150.8541.473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 FJD0.39211 CHF
5 FJD1.96055 CHF
10 FJD3.92109 CHF
20 FJD7.84218 CHF
50 FJD19.60545 CHF
100 FJD39.21090 CHF
250 FJD98.02725 CHF
500 FJD196.05450 CHF
1000 FJD392.10900 CHF
2000 FJD784.21800 CHF
5000 FJD1,960.54500 CHF
10000 FJD3,921.09000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 CHF2.55031 FJD
5 CHF12.75155 FJD
10 CHF25.50310 FJD
20 CHF51.00620 FJD
50 CHF127.51550 FJD
100 CHF255.03100 FJD
250 CHF637.57750 FJD
500 CHF1,275.15500 FJD
1000 CHF2,550.31000 FJD
2000 CHF5,100.62000 FJD
5000 CHF12,751.55000 FJD
10000 CHF25,503.10000 FJD