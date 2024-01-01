Bermudan dollars to Omani rials today

Convert BMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
385.015 omr

1.000 BMD = 0.3850 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BMD0.38502 OMR
5 BMD1.92508 OMR
10 BMD3.85015 OMR
20 BMD7.70030 OMR
50 BMD19.25075 OMR
100 BMD38.50150 OMR
250 BMD96.25375 OMR
500 BMD192.50750 OMR
1000 BMD385.01500 OMR
2000 BMD770.03000 OMR
5000 BMD1,925.07500 OMR
10000 BMD3,850.15000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bermudan Dollar
1 OMR2.59730 BMD
5 OMR12.98650 BMD
10 OMR25.97300 BMD
20 OMR51.94600 BMD
50 OMR129.86500 BMD
100 OMR259.73000 BMD
250 OMR649.32500 BMD
500 OMR1,298.65000 BMD
1000 OMR2,597.30000 BMD
2000 OMR5,194.60000 BMD
5000 OMR12,986.50000 BMD
10000 OMR25,973.00000 BMD