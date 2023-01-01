Bermudan dollars to Omani rials today

Convert BMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
384.980 omr

1.00000 BMD = 0.38498 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.372183.23690.9221.671121.3484518.29130.806517
1 CAD0.72881160.66390.6719621.217930.98276413.33090.587797
1 INR0.01201390.016484310.01107680.02007670.01620010.219750.00968941
1 EUR1.08461.4881890.278711.81251.4625319.83870.87475

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BMD0.38498 OMR
5 BMD1.92490 OMR
10 BMD3.84980 OMR
20 BMD7.69960 OMR
50 BMD19.24900 OMR
100 BMD38.49800 OMR
250 BMD96.24500 OMR
500 BMD192.49000 OMR
1000 BMD384.98000 OMR
2000 BMD769.96000 OMR
5000 BMD1924.90000 OMR
10000 BMD3849.80000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bermudan Dollar
1 OMR2.59754 BMD
5 OMR12.98770 BMD
10 OMR25.97540 BMD
20 OMR51.95080 BMD
50 OMR129.87700 BMD
100 OMR259.75400 BMD
250 OMR649.38500 BMD
500 OMR1298.77000 BMD
1000 OMR2597.54000 BMD
2000 OMR5195.08000 BMD
5000 OMR12987.70000 BMD
10000 OMR25975.40000 BMD