5,000 Bermudan dollars to Omani rials

Convert BMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bmd
1,925.025 omr

$1.000 BMD = ر.ع.0.3850 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38500.3850
Low0.38500.3849
Average0.38500.3850
Change0.00%0.03%
View full history

1 BMD to OMR stats

The performance of BMD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3850 and a 30 day low of 0.3850. This means the 30 day average was 0.3850. The change for BMD to OMR was 0.00.

The performance of BMD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3850 and a 90 day low of 0.3849. This means the 90 day average was 0.3850. The change for BMD to OMR was 0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BMD0.38501 OMR
5 BMD1.92503 OMR
10 BMD3.85005 OMR
20 BMD7.70010 OMR
50 BMD19.25025 OMR
100 BMD38.50050 OMR
250 BMD96.25125 OMR
500 BMD192.50250 OMR
1000 BMD385.00500 OMR
2000 BMD770.01000 OMR
5000 BMD1,925.02500 OMR
10000 BMD3,850.05000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bermudan Dollar
1 OMR2.59737 BMD
5 OMR12.98685 BMD
10 OMR25.97370 BMD
20 OMR51.94740 BMD
50 OMR129.86850 BMD
100 OMR259.73700 BMD
250 OMR649.34250 BMD
500 OMR1,298.68500 BMD
1000 OMR2,597.37000 BMD
2000 OMR5,194.74000 BMD
5000 OMR12,986.85000 BMD
10000 OMR25,973.70000 BMD