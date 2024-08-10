Bermudan dollar to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Omani rials is currently 0.385 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.003% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.385 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 0.385 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 0.004% increase in value.