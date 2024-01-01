250 Bermudan dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BMD to HKD at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
1,949.35 hkd

$1.000 BMD = $7.797 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.81437.8199
Low7.79227.7922
Average7.80627.8088
Change-0.13%-0.23%
View full history

1 BMD to HKD stats

The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8143 and a 30 day low of 7.7922. This means the 30 day average was 7.8062. The change for BMD to HKD was -0.13.

The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8199 and a 90 day low of 7.7922. This means the 90 day average was 7.8088. The change for BMD to HKD was -0.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BMD7.79740 HKD
5 BMD38.98700 HKD
10 BMD77.97400 HKD
20 BMD155.94800 HKD
50 BMD389.87000 HKD
100 BMD779.74000 HKD
250 BMD1,949.35000 HKD
500 BMD3,898.70000 HKD
1000 BMD7,797.40000 HKD
2000 BMD15,594.80000 HKD
5000 BMD38,987.00000 HKD
10000 BMD77,974.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
100 HKD12.82480 BMD
200 HKD25.64960 BMD
300 HKD38.47440 BMD
500 HKD64.12400 BMD
1000 HKD128.24800 BMD
2000 HKD256.49600 BMD
2500 HKD320.62000 BMD
3000 HKD384.74400 BMD
4000 HKD512.99200 BMD
5000 HKD641.24000 BMD
10000 HKD1,282.48000 BMD
20000 HKD2,564.96000 BMD