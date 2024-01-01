100 Bermudan dollars to Hong Kong dollars
Convert BMD to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 BMD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7.8143
|7.8199
|Low
|7.7922
|7.7922
|Average
|7.8062
|7.8088
|Change
|-0.13%
|-0.23%
|View full history
1 BMD to HKD stats
The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8143 and a 30 day low of 7.7922. This means the 30 day average was 7.8062. The change for BMD to HKD was -0.13.
The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8199 and a 90 day low of 7.7922. This means the 90 day average was 7.8088. The change for BMD to HKD was -0.23.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 BMD
|7.79740 HKD
|5 BMD
|38.98700 HKD
|10 BMD
|77.97400 HKD
|20 BMD
|155.94800 HKD
|50 BMD
|389.87000 HKD
|100 BMD
|779.74000 HKD
|250 BMD
|1,949.35000 HKD
|500 BMD
|3,898.70000 HKD
|1000 BMD
|7,797.40000 HKD
|2000 BMD
|15,594.80000 HKD
|5000 BMD
|38,987.00000 HKD
|10000 BMD
|77,974.00000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
|100 HKD
|12.82480 BMD
|200 HKD
|25.64960 BMD
|300 HKD
|38.47440 BMD
|500 HKD
|64.12400 BMD
|1000 HKD
|128.24800 BMD
|2000 HKD
|256.49600 BMD
|2500 HKD
|320.62000 BMD
|3000 HKD
|384.74400 BMD
|4000 HKD
|512.99200 BMD
|5000 HKD
|641.24000 BMD
|10000 HKD
|1,282.48000 BMD
|20000 HKD
|2,564.96000 BMD