250 Bermudan dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BMD to HKD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = $7.783 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
BMD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 BMD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.78667.8020
Low7.76927.7627
Average7.77537.7819
Change0.17%-0.12%
1 BMD to HKD stats

The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7866 and a 30 day low of 7.7692. This means the 30 day average was 7.7753. The change for BMD to HKD was 0.17.

The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8020 and a 90 day low of 7.7627. This means the 90 day average was 7.7819. The change for BMD to HKD was -0.12.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0490.788
1 CAD0.717160.4790.6761.2110.95812.9360.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.45411.7921.41819.1330.836

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BMD7.78335 HKD
5 BMD38.91675 HKD
10 BMD77.83350 HKD
20 BMD155.66700 HKD
50 BMD389.16750 HKD
100 BMD778.33500 HKD
250 BMD1,945.83750 HKD
500 BMD3,891.67500 HKD
1000 BMD7,783.35000 HKD
2000 BMD15,566.70000 HKD
5000 BMD38,916.75000 HKD
10000 BMD77,833.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
100 HKD12.84790 BMD
200 HKD25.69580 BMD
300 HKD38.54370 BMD
500 HKD64.23950 BMD
1000 HKD128.47900 BMD
2000 HKD256.95800 BMD
2500 HKD321.19750 BMD
3000 HKD385.43700 BMD
4000 HKD513.91600 BMD
5000 HKD642.39500 BMD
10000 HKD1,284.79000 BMD
20000 HKD2,569.58000 BMD