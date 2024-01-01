250 Bermudan dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BMD to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
3,762.50 ghs

$1.000 BMD = GH¢15.05 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.050015.0500
Low14.710013.6600
Average14.829014.4143
Change2.31%10.18%
View full history

1 BMD to GHS stats

The performance of BMD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.0500 and a 30 day low of 14.7100. This means the 30 day average was 14.8290. The change for BMD to GHS was 2.31.

The performance of BMD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0500 and a 90 day low of 13.6600. This means the 90 day average was 14.4143. The change for BMD to GHS was 10.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BMD15.05000 GHS
5 BMD75.25000 GHS
10 BMD150.50000 GHS
20 BMD301.00000 GHS
50 BMD752.50000 GHS
100 BMD1,505.00000 GHS
250 BMD3,762.50000 GHS
500 BMD7,525.00000 GHS
1000 BMD15,050.00000 GHS
2000 BMD30,100.00000 GHS
5000 BMD75,250.00000 GHS
10000 BMD150,500.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bermudan Dollar
1 GHS0.06645 BMD
5 GHS0.33223 BMD
10 GHS0.66445 BMD
20 GHS1.32890 BMD
50 GHS3.32226 BMD
100 GHS6.64452 BMD
250 GHS16.61130 BMD
500 GHS33.22260 BMD
1000 GHS66.44520 BMD
2000 GHS132.89040 BMD
5000 GHS332.22600 BMD
10000 GHS664.45200 BMD