Bermudan dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 15.050 today, reflecting a 0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.669% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 15.050 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 14.950 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.200% increase in value.