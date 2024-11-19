Bermudan dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 15.780 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.925% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 16.090 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 15.771 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.746% decrease in value.