1 thousand Australian dollars to Russian rubles

Convert AUD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
57928.50 rub

1.00000 AUD = 57.92850 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
How to convert Australian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 AUD57.92850 RUB
5 AUD289.64250 RUB
10 AUD579.28500 RUB
20 AUD1158.57000 RUB
50 AUD2896.42500 RUB
100 AUD5792.85000 RUB
250 AUD14482.12500 RUB
500 AUD28964.25000 RUB
1000 AUD57928.50000 RUB
2000 AUD115857.00000 RUB
5000 AUD289642.50000 RUB
10000 AUD579285.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 RUB0.01726 AUD
5 RUB0.08631 AUD
10 RUB0.17263 AUD
20 RUB0.34525 AUD
50 RUB0.86313 AUD
100 RUB1.72627 AUD
250 RUB4.31567 AUD
500 RUB8.63135 AUD
1000 RUB17.26270 AUD
2000 RUB34.52540 AUD
5000 RUB86.31350 AUD
10000 RUB172.62700 AUD