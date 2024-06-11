Convert AUD to RUB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Australian dollars to Russian rubles

1,000 aud
58,915.20 rub

A$1.000 AUD = руб58.92 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
How to convert Australian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 AUD58,91520 RUB
5 AUD294,57600 RUB
10 AUD589,15200 RUB
20 AUD1.178,30400 RUB
50 AUD2.945,76000 RUB
100 AUD5.891,52000 RUB
250 AUD14.728,80000 RUB
500 AUD29.457,60000 RUB
1000 AUD58.915,20000 RUB
2000 AUD117.830,40000 RUB
5000 AUD294.576,00000 RUB
10000 AUD589.152,00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 RUB0,01697 AUD
5 RUB0,08487 AUD
10 RUB0,16974 AUD
20 RUB0,33947 AUD
50 RUB0,84868 AUD
100 RUB1,69735 AUD
250 RUB4,24337 AUD
500 RUB8,48675 AUD
1000 RUB16,97350 AUD
2000 RUB33,94700 AUD
5000 RUB84,86750 AUD
10000 RUB169,73500 AUD