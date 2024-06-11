Australian dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Russian rubles is currently 58,915 today, reflecting a 0.417% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.257% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 59,486 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 58,571 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.874% decrease in value.