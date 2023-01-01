2000 Argentine pesos to Brunei dollars

Convert ARS to BND at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
7.42 bnd

1.00000 ARS = 0.00371 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862751.090990.9321.476911.649880.9538518.949
1 GBP1.1590811.26445105.3981.711881.912361.1055921.9636
1 USD0.916650.790858183.3551.353851.51240.8743517.3701
1 INR0.01099720.009487830.011996910.0162420.01814410.01048950.208387

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 ARS0.00371 BND
5 ARS0.01855 BND
10 ARS0.03710 BND
20 ARS0.07419 BND
50 ARS0.18548 BND
100 ARS0.37096 BND
250 ARS0.92741 BND
500 ARS1.85481 BND
1000 ARS3.70963 BND
2000 ARS7.41926 BND
5000 ARS18.54815 BND
10000 ARS37.09630 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BND269.56900 ARS
5 BND1347.84500 ARS
10 BND2695.69000 ARS
20 BND5391.38000 ARS
50 BND13478.45000 ARS
100 BND26956.90000 ARS
250 BND67392.25000 ARS
500 BND134784.50000 ARS
1000 BND269569.00000 ARS
2000 BND539138.00000 ARS
5000 BND1347845.00000 ARS
10000 BND2695690.00000 ARS