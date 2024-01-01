100 Brunei dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert BND to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
70,762 ars

B$1.000 BND = $707.6 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High707.6200707.6200
Low684.5400651.5890
Average693.6476675.6727
Change3.32%8.60%
View full history

1 BND to ARS stats

The performance of BND to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 707.6200 and a 30 day low of 684.5400. This means the 30 day average was 693.6476. The change for BND to ARS was 3.32.

The performance of BND to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 707.6200 and a 90 day low of 651.5890. This means the 90 day average was 675.6727. The change for BND to ARS was 8.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BND707.62000 ARS
5 BND3,538.10000 ARS
10 BND7,076.20000 ARS
20 BND14,152.40000 ARS
50 BND35,381.00000 ARS
100 BND70,762.00000 ARS
250 BND176,905.00000 ARS
500 BND353,810.00000 ARS
1000 BND707,620.00000 ARS
2000 BND1,415,240.00000 ARS
5000 BND3,538,100.00000 ARS
10000 BND7,076,200.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 ARS0.00141 BND
5 ARS0.00707 BND
10 ARS0.01413 BND
20 ARS0.02826 BND
50 ARS0.07066 BND
100 ARS0.14132 BND
250 ARS0.35330 BND
500 ARS0.70660 BND
1000 ARS1.41319 BND
2000 ARS2.82638 BND
5000 ARS7.06595 BND
10000 ARS14.13190 BND