Brunei dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 707.620 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.587% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 708.097 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 703.093 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.215% decrease in value.