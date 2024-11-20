Brunei dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 749.304 today, reflecting a 0.514% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.594% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 749.417 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 740.637 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.