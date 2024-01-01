Armenian drams to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
758.67 lkr

1.000 AMD = 0.7587 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
How to convert Armenian drams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AMD0.75867 LKR
5 AMD3.79333 LKR
10 AMD7.58665 LKR
20 AMD15.17330 LKR
50 AMD37.93325 LKR
100 AMD75.86650 LKR
250 AMD189.66625 LKR
500 AMD379.33250 LKR
1000 AMD758.66500 LKR
2000 AMD1,517.33000 LKR
5000 AMD3,793.32500 LKR
10000 AMD7,586.65000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 LKR1.31810 AMD
5 LKR6.59050 AMD
10 LKR13.18100 AMD
20 LKR26.36200 AMD
50 LKR65.90500 AMD
100 LKR131.81000 AMD
250 LKR329.52500 AMD
500 LKR659.05000 AMD
1000 LKR1,318.10000 AMD
2000 LKR2,636.20000 AMD
5000 LKR6,590.50000 AMD
10000 LKR13,181.00000 AMD