250 Armenian drams to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 amd
203.65 lkr

1.00000 AMD = 0.81460 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
How to convert Armenian drams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AMD0.81460 LKR
5 AMD4.07301 LKR
10 AMD8.14601 LKR
20 AMD16.29202 LKR
50 AMD40.73005 LKR
100 AMD81.46010 LKR
250 AMD203.65025 LKR
500 AMD407.30050 LKR
1000 AMD814.60100 LKR
2000 AMD1629.20200 LKR
5000 AMD4073.00500 LKR
10000 AMD8146.01000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 LKR1.22759 AMD
5 LKR6.13795 AMD
10 LKR12.27590 AMD
20 LKR24.55180 AMD
50 LKR61.37950 AMD
100 LKR122.75900 AMD
250 LKR306.89750 AMD
500 LKR613.79500 AMD
1000 LKR1227.59000 AMD
2000 LKR2455.18000 AMD
5000 LKR6137.95000 AMD
10000 LKR12275.90000 AMD