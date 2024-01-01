Armenian drams to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert AMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
0.767 kwd

1.000 AMD = 0.0007671 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
How to convert Armenian drams to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AMD0.00077 KWD
5 AMD0.00384 KWD
10 AMD0.00767 KWD
20 AMD0.01534 KWD
50 AMD0.03835 KWD
100 AMD0.07671 KWD
250 AMD0.19177 KWD
500 AMD0.38355 KWD
1000 AMD0.76710 KWD
2000 AMD1.53420 KWD
5000 AMD3.83549 KWD
10000 AMD7.67098 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 KWD1,303.61000 AMD
5 KWD6,518.05000 AMD
10 KWD13,036.10000 AMD
20 KWD26,072.20000 AMD
50 KWD65,180.50000 AMD
100 KWD130,361.00000 AMD
250 KWD325,902.50000 AMD
500 KWD651,805.00000 AMD
1000 KWD1,303,610.00000 AMD
2000 KWD2,607,220.00000 AMD
5000 KWD6,518,050.00000 AMD
10000 KWD13,036,100.00000 AMD