Armenian drams to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert AMD to KWD

1000 amd
0.766 kwd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00077 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AMD0.00077 KWD
5 AMD0.00383 KWD
10 AMD0.00766 KWD
20 AMD0.01531 KWD
50 AMD0.03828 KWD
100 AMD0.07657 KWD
250 AMD0.19142 KWD
500 AMD0.38284 KWD
1000 AMD0.76569 KWD
2000 AMD1.53138 KWD
5000 AMD3.82845 KWD
10000 AMD7.65690 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 KWD1306.01000 AMD
5 KWD6530.05000 AMD
10 KWD13060.10000 AMD
20 KWD26120.20000 AMD
50 KWD65300.50000 AMD
100 KWD130601.00000 AMD
250 KWD326502.50000 AMD
500 KWD653005.00000 AMD
1000 KWD1306010.00000 AMD
2000 KWD2612020.00000 AMD
5000 KWD6530050.00000 AMD
10000 KWD13060100.00000 AMD