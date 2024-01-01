United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brazilian reais today

Convert AED to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,369.98 brl

1.000 AED = 1.370 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 AED1.36998 BRL
5 AED6.84990 BRL
10 AED13.69980 BRL
20 AED27.39960 BRL
50 AED68.49900 BRL
100 AED136.99800 BRL
250 AED342.49500 BRL
500 AED684.99000 BRL
1000 AED1,369.98000 BRL
2000 AED2,739.96000 BRL
5000 AED6,849.90000 BRL
10000 AED13,699.80000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BRL0.72994 AED
5 BRL3.64968 AED
10 BRL7.29935 AED
20 BRL14.59870 AED
50 BRL36.49675 AED
100 BRL72.99350 AED
250 BRL182.48375 AED
500 BRL364.96750 AED
1000 BRL729.93500 AED
2000 BRL1,459.87000 AED
5000 BRL3,649.67500 AED
10000 BRL7,299.35000 AED