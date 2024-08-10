1 thousand Brazilian reais to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BRL to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
666.76 aed

R$1.000 BRL = د.إ0.6668 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67690.7198
Low0.63860.6386
Average0.65720.6786
Change-1.26%-6.46%
1 BRL to AED stats

The performance of BRL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6769 and a 30 day low of 0.6386. This means the 30 day average was 0.6572. The change for BRL to AED was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7198 and a 90 day low of 0.6386. This means the 90 day average was 0.6786. The change for BRL to AED was -6.46.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BRL0.66676 AED
5 BRL3.33382 AED
10 BRL6.66763 AED
20 BRL13.33526 AED
50 BRL33.33815 AED
100 BRL66.67630 AED
250 BRL166.69075 AED
500 BRL333.38150 AED
1000 BRL666.76300 AED
2000 BRL1,333.52600 AED
5000 BRL3,333.81500 AED
10000 BRL6,667.63000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 AED1.49978 BRL
5 AED7.49890 BRL
10 AED14.99780 BRL
20 AED29.99560 BRL
50 AED74.98900 BRL
100 AED149.97800 BRL
250 AED374.94500 BRL
500 AED749.89000 BRL
1000 AED1,499.78000 BRL
2000 AED2,999.56000 BRL
5000 AED7,498.90000 BRL
10000 AED14,997.80000 BRL