United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brazilian reais today

Convert AED to BRL at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
1323.91 brl

1.00000 AED = 1.32391 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 AED1.32391 BRL
5 AED6.61955 BRL
10 AED13.23910 BRL
20 AED26.47820 BRL
50 AED66.19550 BRL
100 AED132.39100 BRL
250 AED330.97750 BRL
500 AED661.95500 BRL
1000 AED1323.91000 BRL
2000 AED2647.82000 BRL
5000 AED6619.55000 BRL
10000 AED13239.10000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BRL0.75534 AED
5 BRL3.77669 AED
10 BRL7.55337 AED
20 BRL15.10674 AED
50 BRL37.76685 AED
100 BRL75.53370 AED
250 BRL188.83425 AED
500 BRL377.66850 AED
1000 BRL755.33700 AED
2000 BRL1510.67400 AED
5000 BRL3776.68500 AED
10000 BRL7553.37000 AED