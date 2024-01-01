30,000 South Korean wons to Moldovan leus

Convert KRW to MDL at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = L0.01295 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 KRW to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01330.0133
Low0.01290.0128
Average0.01300.0130
Change-0.46%1.09%
View full history

1 KRW to MDL stats

The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0133 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to MDL was -0.46.

The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0133 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to MDL was 1.09.

Track market ratesView KRW to MDL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0831.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6751.4267.689
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.760.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7430.8774.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
1 KRW0.01295 MDL
5 KRW0.06476 MDL
10 KRW0.12951 MDL
20 KRW0.25902 MDL
50 KRW0.64756 MDL
100 KRW1.29511 MDL
250 KRW3.23778 MDL
500 KRW6.47555 MDL
1000 KRW12.95110 MDL
2000 KRW25.90220 MDL
5000 KRW64.75550 MDL
10000 KRW129.51100 MDL
20000 KRW259.02200 MDL
30000 KRW388.53300 MDL
40000 KRW518.04400 MDL
50000 KRW647.55500 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
1 MDL77.21380 KRW
5 MDL386.06900 KRW
10 MDL772.13800 KRW
20 MDL1,544.27600 KRW
50 MDL3,860.69000 KRW
100 MDL7,721.38000 KRW
250 MDL19,303.45000 KRW
500 MDL38,606.90000 KRW
1000 MDL77,213.80000 KRW
2000 MDL154,427.60000 KRW
5000 MDL386,069.00000 KRW
10000 MDL772,138.00000 KRW