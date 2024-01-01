20,000 South Korean wons to Moldovan leus
Convert KRW to MDL at the real exchange rate
KRW to MDL conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.01295 MDL
0
|1 KRW to MDL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0133
|0.0133
|Low
|0.0129
|0.0128
|Average
|0.0130
|0.0130
|Change
|-0.46%
|1.09%
1 KRW to MDL stats
The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0133 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to MDL was -0.46.
The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0133 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to MDL was 1.09.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
|1 KRW
|0.01295 MDL
|5 KRW
|0.06476 MDL
|10 KRW
|0.12951 MDL
|20 KRW
|0.25902 MDL
|50 KRW
|0.64756 MDL
|100 KRW
|1.29511 MDL
|250 KRW
|3.23778 MDL
|500 KRW
|6.47555 MDL
|1000 KRW
|12.95110 MDL
|2000 KRW
|25.90220 MDL
|5000 KRW
|64.75550 MDL
|10000 KRW
|129.51100 MDL
|20000 KRW
|259.02200 MDL
|30000 KRW
|388.53300 MDL
|40000 KRW
|518.04400 MDL
|50000 KRW
|647.55500 MDL
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
|1 MDL
|77.21380 KRW
|5 MDL
|386.06900 KRW
|10 MDL
|772.13800 KRW
|20 MDL
|1,544.27600 KRW
|50 MDL
|3,860.69000 KRW
|100 MDL
|7,721.38000 KRW
|250 MDL
|19,303.45000 KRW
|500 MDL
|38,606.90000 KRW
|1000 MDL
|77,213.80000 KRW
|2000 MDL
|154,427.60000 KRW
|5000 MDL
|386,069.00000 KRW
|10000 MDL
|772,138.00000 KRW