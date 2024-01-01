Convert MDL to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moldovan leus to South Korean wons

1,000 mdl
78,115 krw

L1.000 MDL = ₩78.12 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
1 MDL78.11510 KRW
5 MDL390.57550 KRW
10 MDL781.15100 KRW
20 MDL1,562.30200 KRW
50 MDL3,905.75500 KRW
100 MDL7,811.51000 KRW
250 MDL19,528.77500 KRW
500 MDL39,057.55000 KRW
1000 MDL78,115.10000 KRW
2000 MDL156,230.20000 KRW
5000 MDL390,575.50000 KRW
10000 MDL781,151.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
1 KRW0.01280 MDL
5 KRW0.06401 MDL
10 KRW0.12802 MDL
20 KRW0.25603 MDL
50 KRW0.64008 MDL
100 KRW1.28016 MDL
250 KRW3.20040 MDL
500 KRW6.40080 MDL
1000 KRW12.80160 MDL
2000 KRW25.60320 MDL
5000 KRW64.00800 MDL
10000 KRW128.01600 MDL
20000 KRW256.03200 MDL
30000 KRW384.04800 MDL
40000 KRW512.06400 MDL
50000 KRW640.08000 MDL