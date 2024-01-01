Convert KRW to MDL at the real exchange rate
30,000 South Korean wons to Moldovan leus
Loading
|1 KRW to MDL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0129
|0.0131
|Low
|0.0127
|0.0127
|Average
|0.0128
|0.0129
|Change
|1.37%
|-0.84%
|View full history
1 KRW to MDL stats
The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0129 and a 30 day low of 0.0127. This means the 30 day average was 0.0128. The change for KRW to MDL was 1.37.
The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0127. This means the 90 day average was 0.0129. The change for KRW to MDL was -0.84.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Moldovan leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
|1 KRW
|0,01291 MDL
|5 KRW
|0,06456 MDL
|10 KRW
|0,12911 MDL
|20 KRW
|0,25822 MDL
|50 KRW
|0,64555 MDL
|100 KRW
|1,29110 MDL
|250 KRW
|3,22775 MDL
|500 KRW
|6,45550 MDL
|1000 KRW
|12,91100 MDL
|2000 KRW
|25,82200 MDL
|5000 KRW
|64,55500 MDL
|10000 KRW
|129,11000 MDL
|20000 KRW
|258,22000 MDL
|30000 KRW
|387,33000 MDL
|40000 KRW
|516,44000 MDL
|50000 KRW
|645,55000 MDL
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
|1 MDL
|77,45360 KRW
|5 MDL
|387,26800 KRW
|10 MDL
|774,53600 KRW
|20 MDL
|1.549,07200 KRW
|50 MDL
|3.872,68000 KRW
|100 MDL
|7.745,36000 KRW
|250 MDL
|19.363,40000 KRW
|500 MDL
|38.726,80000 KRW
|1000 MDL
|77.453,60000 KRW
|2000 MDL
|154.907,20000 KRW
|5000 MDL
|387.268,00000 KRW
|10000 MDL
|774.536,00000 KRW