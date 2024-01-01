Convert KRW to MDL at the real exchange rate

500 South Korean wons to Moldovan leus

500 krw
6.46 mdl

₩1.000 KRW = L0.01291 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01290.0131
Low0.01270.0127
Average0.01280.0129
Change1.37%-0.84%
1 KRW to MDL stats

The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0129 and a 30 day low of 0.0127. This means the 30 day average was 0.0128. The change for KRW to MDL was 1.37.

The performance of KRW to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0127. This means the 90 day average was 0.0129. The change for KRW to MDL was -0.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
1 KRW0,01291 MDL
5 KRW0,06456 MDL
10 KRW0,12911 MDL
20 KRW0,25822 MDL
50 KRW0,64555 MDL
100 KRW1,29110 MDL
250 KRW3,22775 MDL
500 KRW6,45550 MDL
1000 KRW12,91100 MDL
2000 KRW25,82200 MDL
5000 KRW64,55500 MDL
10000 KRW129,11000 MDL
20000 KRW258,22000 MDL
30000 KRW387,33000 MDL
40000 KRW516,44000 MDL
50000 KRW645,55000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
1 MDL77,45360 KRW
5 MDL387,26800 KRW
10 MDL774,53600 KRW
20 MDL1.549,07200 KRW
50 MDL3.872,68000 KRW
100 MDL7.745,36000 KRW
250 MDL19.363,40000 KRW
500 MDL38.726,80000 KRW
1000 MDL77.453,60000 KRW
2000 MDL154.907,20000 KRW
5000 MDL387.268,00000 KRW
10000 MDL774.536,00000 KRW