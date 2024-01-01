50,000 South Korean wons to Moroccan dirhams
Convert KRW to MAD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to MAD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00718 MAD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to MAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0074
|0.0074
|Low
|0.0072
|0.0071
|Average
|0.0073
|0.0073
|Change
|-1.31%
|0.70%
|View full history
1 KRW to MAD stats
The performance of KRW to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0074 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0073. The change for KRW to MAD was -1.31.
The performance of KRW to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0074 and a 90 day low of 0.0071. This means the 90 day average was 0.0073. The change for KRW to MAD was 0.70.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Moroccan dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moroccan Dirham
|1 KRW
|0.00718 MAD
|5 KRW
|0.03589 MAD
|10 KRW
|0.07178 MAD
|20 KRW
|0.14355 MAD
|50 KRW
|0.35888 MAD
|100 KRW
|0.71776 MAD
|250 KRW
|1.79439 MAD
|500 KRW
|3.58878 MAD
|1000 KRW
|7.17755 MAD
|2000 KRW
|14.35510 MAD
|5000 KRW
|35.88775 MAD
|10000 KRW
|71.77550 MAD
|20000 KRW
|143.55100 MAD
|30000 KRW
|215.32650 MAD
|40000 KRW
|287.10200 MAD
|50000 KRW
|358.87750 MAD
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South Korean Won
|1 MAD
|139.32300 KRW
|5 MAD
|696.61500 KRW
|10 MAD
|1,393.23000 KRW
|20 MAD
|2,786.46000 KRW
|50 MAD
|6,966.15000 KRW
|100 MAD
|13,932.30000 KRW
|250 MAD
|34,830.75000 KRW
|500 MAD
|69,661.50000 KRW
|1000 MAD
|139,323.00000 KRW
|2000 MAD
|278,646.00000 KRW
|5000 MAD
|696,615.00000 KRW
|10000 MAD
|1,393,230.00000 KRW