Convert MAD to KRW at the real exchange rate
10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to South Korean wons
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South Korean Won
|1 MAD
|140.11200 KRW
|5 MAD
|700.56000 KRW
|10 MAD
|1,401.12000 KRW
|20 MAD
|2,802.24000 KRW
|50 MAD
|7,005.60000 KRW
|100 MAD
|14,011.20000 KRW
|250 MAD
|35,028.00000 KRW
|500 MAD
|70,056.00000 KRW
|1000 MAD
|140,112.00000 KRW
|2000 MAD
|280,224.00000 KRW
|5000 MAD
|700,560.00000 KRW
|10000 MAD
|1,401,120.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moroccan Dirham
|1 KRW
|0.00714 MAD
|5 KRW
|0.03569 MAD
|10 KRW
|0.07137 MAD
|20 KRW
|0.14274 MAD
|50 KRW
|0.35686 MAD
|100 KRW
|0.71371 MAD
|250 KRW
|1.78428 MAD
|500 KRW
|3.56857 MAD
|1000 KRW
|7.13713 MAD
|2000 KRW
|14.27426 MAD
|5000 KRW
|35.68565 MAD
|10000 KRW
|71.37130 MAD
|20000 KRW
|142.74260 MAD
|30000 KRW
|214.11390 MAD
|40000 KRW
|285.48520 MAD
|50000 KRW
|356.85650 MAD