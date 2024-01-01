Convert MAD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to South Korean wons

1 mad
140 krw

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₩140.1 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.5320.7880.9341.3671.5061.35518.256
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.84411.1841.7331.911.71823.153
1 EUR1.071655.9610.84411.4631.6121.45119.551

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South Korean Won
1 MAD140.11300 KRW
5 MAD700.56500 KRW
10 MAD1,401.13000 KRW
20 MAD2,802.26000 KRW
50 MAD7,005.65000 KRW
100 MAD14,011.30000 KRW
250 MAD35,028.25000 KRW
500 MAD70,056.50000 KRW
1000 MAD140,113.00000 KRW
2000 MAD280,226.00000 KRW
5000 MAD700,565.00000 KRW
10000 MAD1,401,130.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moroccan Dirham
1 KRW0.00714 MAD
5 KRW0.03569 MAD
10 KRW0.07137 MAD
20 KRW0.14274 MAD
50 KRW0.35686 MAD
100 KRW0.71371 MAD
250 KRW1.78428 MAD
500 KRW3.56855 MAD
1000 KRW7.13710 MAD
2000 KRW14.27420 MAD
5000 KRW35.68550 MAD
10000 KRW71.37100 MAD
20000 KRW142.74200 MAD
30000 KRW214.11300 MAD
40000 KRW285.48400 MAD
50000 KRW356.85500 MAD