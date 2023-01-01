Belarusian Ruble (BYN)
Currency name
Belarusian Ruble
Currency symbol
Br
BYN exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|SGD
|AUD
|NZD
|EUR
|GBP
|ZAR
|From BYN
|0.30357
|0.41709
|0.40844
|0.46743
|0.50532
|0.27879
|0.24383
|5.56108
|To BYN
|3.29408
|2.39755
|2.44833
|2.13936
|1.97893
|3.58695
|4.10125
|0.17982
