Belarusian rubles to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BYN to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
1136.65 ils

1.00000 BYN = 1.13665 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BYN1.13665 ILS
5 BYN5.68325 ILS
10 BYN11.36650 ILS
20 BYN22.73300 ILS
50 BYN56.83250 ILS
100 BYN113.66500 ILS
250 BYN284.16250 ILS
500 BYN568.32500 ILS
1000 BYN1136.65000 ILS
2000 BYN2273.30000 ILS
5000 BYN5683.25000 ILS
10000 BYN11366.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Belarusian Ruble
1 ILS0.87978 BYN
5 ILS4.39888 BYN
10 ILS8.79777 BYN
20 ILS17.59554 BYN
50 ILS43.98885 BYN
100 ILS87.97770 BYN
250 ILS219.94425 BYN
500 ILS439.88850 BYN
1000 ILS879.77700 BYN
2000 ILS1759.55400 BYN
5000 ILS4398.88500 BYN
10000 ILS8797.77000 BYN