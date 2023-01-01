1 Belarusian ruble to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BYN to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 byn
1.12 ils

1.00000 BYN = 1.12481 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BYN1.12481 ILS
5 BYN5.62405 ILS
10 BYN11.24810 ILS
20 BYN22.49620 ILS
50 BYN56.24050 ILS
100 BYN112.48100 ILS
250 BYN281.20250 ILS
500 BYN562.40500 ILS
1000 BYN1124.81000 ILS
2000 BYN2249.62000 ILS
5000 BYN5624.05000 ILS
10000 BYN11248.10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Belarusian Ruble
1 ILS0.88904 BYN
5 ILS4.44518 BYN
10 ILS8.89037 BYN
20 ILS17.78074 BYN
50 ILS44.45185 BYN
100 ILS88.90370 BYN
250 ILS222.25925 BYN
500 ILS444.51850 BYN
1000 ILS889.03700 BYN
2000 ILS1778.07400 BYN
5000 ILS4445.18500 BYN
10000 ILS8890.37000 BYN