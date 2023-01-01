Belarusian rubles to Egyptian pounds today

1000 byn
9388.04 egp

1.00000 BYN = 9.38804 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.37621.34751.545481.671960.92130.80489418.377
1 CAD0.72663910.9791451.1231.214910.6694660.58486713.3534
1 SGD0.7421151.021311.146921.240790.6837250.59732413.6378
1 AUD0.647050.890470.871911.081840.596140.52080711.8908

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 BYN9.38804 EGP
5 BYN46.94020 EGP
10 BYN93.88040 EGP
20 BYN187.76080 EGP
50 BYN469.40200 EGP
100 BYN938.80400 EGP
250 BYN2347.01000 EGP
500 BYN4694.02000 EGP
1000 BYN9388.04000 EGP
2000 BYN18776.08000 EGP
5000 BYN46940.20000 EGP
10000 BYN93880.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 EGP0.10652 BYN
5 EGP0.53260 BYN
10 EGP1.06519 BYN
20 EGP2.13038 BYN
50 EGP5.32595 BYN
100 EGP10.65190 BYN
250 EGP26.62975 BYN
500 EGP53.25950 BYN
1000 EGP106.51900 BYN
2000 EGP213.03800 BYN
5000 EGP532.59500 BYN
10000 EGP1065.19000 BYN