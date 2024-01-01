Belarusian rubles to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BYN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
14,881.80 egp

Br1.000 BYN = E£14.88 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.887714.8877
Low14.658414.2615
Average14.741714.6013
Change1.41%1.50%
View full history

1 BYN to EGP stats

The performance of BYN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.8877 and a 30 day low of 14.6584. This means the 30 day average was 14.7417. The change for BYN to EGP was 1.41.

The performance of BYN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.8877 and a 90 day low of 14.2615. This means the 90 day average was 14.6013. The change for BYN to EGP was 1.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 BYN14.88180 EGP
5 BYN74.40900 EGP
10 BYN148.81800 EGP
20 BYN297.63600 EGP
50 BYN744.09000 EGP
100 BYN1,488.18000 EGP
250 BYN3,720.45000 EGP
500 BYN7,440.90000 EGP
1000 BYN14,881.80000 EGP
2000 BYN29,763.60000 EGP
5000 BYN74,409.00000 EGP
10000 BYN148,818.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 EGP0.06720 BYN
5 EGP0.33598 BYN
10 EGP0.67196 BYN
20 EGP1.34393 BYN
50 EGP3.35982 BYN
100 EGP6.71964 BYN
250 EGP16.79910 BYN
500 EGP33.59820 BYN
1000 EGP67.19640 BYN
2000 EGP134.39280 BYN
5000 EGP335.98200 BYN
10000 EGP671.96400 BYN