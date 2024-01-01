1 Belarusian ruble to Egyptian pounds

Convert BYN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 byn
9.45 egp

1.00000 BYN = 9.44590 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 BYN9.44590 EGP
5 BYN47.22950 EGP
10 BYN94.45900 EGP
20 BYN188.91800 EGP
50 BYN472.29500 EGP
100 BYN944.59000 EGP
250 BYN2361.47500 EGP
500 BYN4722.95000 EGP
1000 BYN9445.90000 EGP
2000 BYN18891.80000 EGP
5000 BYN47229.50000 EGP
10000 BYN94459.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 EGP0.10587 BYN
5 EGP0.52933 BYN
10 EGP1.05866 BYN
20 EGP2.11732 BYN
50 EGP5.29330 BYN
100 EGP10.58660 BYN
250 EGP26.46650 BYN
500 EGP52.93300 BYN
1000 EGP105.86600 BYN
2000 EGP211.73200 BYN
5000 EGP529.33000 BYN
10000 EGP1058.66000 BYN