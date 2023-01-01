Belarusian rubles to Omani rials today

Convert BYN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
116.871 omr

1.00000 BYN = 0.11687 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Omani Rial
1 BYN0.11687 OMR
5 BYN0.58435 OMR
10 BYN1.16871 OMR
20 BYN2.33742 OMR
50 BYN5.84355 OMR
100 BYN11.68710 OMR
250 BYN29.21775 OMR
500 BYN58.43550 OMR
1000 BYN116.87100 OMR
2000 BYN233.74200 OMR
5000 BYN584.35500 OMR
10000 BYN1168.71000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Belarusian Ruble
1 OMR8.55643 BYN
5 OMR42.78215 BYN
10 OMR85.56430 BYN
20 OMR171.12860 BYN
50 OMR427.82150 BYN
100 OMR855.64300 BYN
250 OMR2139.10750 BYN
500 OMR4278.21500 BYN
1000 OMR8556.43000 BYN
2000 OMR17112.86000 BYN
5000 OMR42782.15000 BYN
10000 OMR85564.30000 BYN