Belarusian rubles to Omani rials today

Convert BYN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
117.723 omr

Br1.000 BYN = ر.ع.0.1177 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11780.1188
Low0.11760.1176
Average0.11770.1177
Change-0.02%0.04%
View full history

1 BYN to OMR stats

The performance of BYN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1178 and a 30 day low of 0.1176. This means the 30 day average was 0.1177. The change for BYN to OMR was -0.02.

The performance of BYN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1188 and a 90 day low of 0.1176. This means the 90 day average was 0.1177. The change for BYN to OMR was 0.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Omani Rial
1 BYN0.11772 OMR
5 BYN0.58862 OMR
10 BYN1.17723 OMR
20 BYN2.35446 OMR
50 BYN5.88615 OMR
100 BYN11.77230 OMR
250 BYN29.43075 OMR
500 BYN58.86150 OMR
1000 BYN117.72300 OMR
2000 BYN235.44600 OMR
5000 BYN588.61500 OMR
10000 BYN1,177.23000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Belarusian Ruble
1 OMR8.49453 BYN
5 OMR42.47265 BYN
10 OMR84.94530 BYN
20 OMR169.89060 BYN
50 OMR424.72650 BYN
100 OMR849.45300 BYN
250 OMR2,123.63250 BYN
500 OMR4,247.26500 BYN
1000 OMR8,494.53000 BYN
2000 OMR16,989.06000 BYN
5000 OMR42,472.65000 BYN
10000 OMR84,945.30000 BYN